BISHKEK: Kyrgyzstan's parliament named Sapar Isakov, previously President Almazbek Atambayev's chief of staff, prime minister on Friday.

His predecessor, another presidential ally Sooronbai Jeenbekov, resigned this week to run for president in the Oct.15 election with the backing of Atambayev's Social Democratic party.

