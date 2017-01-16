Kyrgyzstan says at least 32 dead after Turkish cargo plane hits village

BISHKEK: A cargo plane crashed near Kyrgyzstan's main airport Monday (Jan 16), leaving 32 people dead including four pilots as it hit a populated area after attempting to land in thick fog, authorities said.



According to the airport administration, the plane was supposed to make a stopover at Manas, near the capital city Bishkek, on its way from Hong Kong to Istanbul. It crashed when trying to land in poor visibility at 7.31am local time (9.31, Singapore time).

The doomed plane damaged 15 buildings in the village, said Mukhammed Svarov, head of crisis management centre at the emergencies ministry, putting the toll at least 20 people.

Rescue workers have recovered the body of a pilot and 15 villagers, the healthcare ministry said.