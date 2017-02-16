Lamborghini recalls thousands of supercars over fire risk

SINGAPORE: Italian automaker Lamborghini has announced a recall of thousands of its supercars on Tuesday (Feb 14) over a fire risk after seven cases of fire were reported worldwide.

The company said in a statement that it is not aware of any injury to drivers or passengers from the issue.

The affected models include the Aventador which sells for around US$400,000 and the rare US$4 million Venono model. Almost 6000 Aventadors have been recalled.

The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said: "In certain driving conditions while the vehicle has a full gas tank, gasoline may contact the exhaust system... [this] can increase the risk of a fire".



According to a CNN report, a spokesman from the Volkswagen-owned company said owners should take their cars to a dealership to rectify the problem which will take one to two days to complete.

Owners have been asked to contact an authorized Lamborghini dealer or service point to have the evaporative emission control (EVAP) systems upgraded to the latest version, according to reports.