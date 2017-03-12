Landslide at Ethiopia garbage dump 'kills at least 24'

ADDIS ABABA: A landslide at a garbage dump on the outskirts of Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa has killed at least 24 people, a city spokesman told AFP on Sunday (Mar 12).

The landslide late Saturday levelled more than 30 homes and left 28 people injured, many of whom were squatters scavenging from the Koshe landfill, said Dagmawit Moges, head of the Addis Ababa city communications bureau.

Many of the victims were squatters, who scavenged for valuables in the dump, he said.

"We expect the number of victims to increase because the landslide covered a relatively large area," he said.

The Koshe site has for more than 40 years been one of the main garbage dumps for Addis Ababa, a rapidly growing city of some four million people.



