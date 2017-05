MOGADISHU: A large explosion was heard near the centre of Somalia's capital Mogadishu on Wednesday and plumes of smoke rose above the scene, according to a Reuters witness.

It was not immediately clear what had triggered the blast nor what its target was.

Islamist group al Shabaab has frequently carried out bombings in Mogadishu.

(Reporting by Abdi Sheikh; writing by Elias Biryabarema; editing by John Stonestreet)