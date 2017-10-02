Las Vegas shooting: Gunman killed, suspect's companion 'located'

LAS VEGAS: The gunman who opened fire at a country music festival on the Las Vegas strip on Sunday (Oct 1) near Mandalay Bay Casino has been shot dead by police.

The suspect was a local man by the name of Stephen Paddock, who acted alone, Sheriff Joseph Lombardo of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) said. Authorities also located Paddock's female travel companion, described as an Asian woman named Marilou Danley.



Police wanted to question her in their investigations into the incident.

Marilou Danley is being sought for questioning re the investigation into the active shooter incident. If seen please call 9-1-1! pic.twitter.com/Z83XvcHejH — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017

In a Twitter post, the LVMPD said it was searching for two vehicles associated with the shooter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

We’re searching for two vehicles associated with the shooter: Hyundai Tucson Nevada/114B40 and a Chrysler Pacifica Nevada/79D401. https://t.co/pVyGvN7ZqV — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017

The local man, whose name was not released, acted alone and is believed not to be connected to any militant groups, said the sheriff.

At least 50 people were killed and more than 200 injured in the incident outside the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.



The death toll, which police emphasised was preliminary and tentative, would make the attack the deadliest mass shooting in US history, eclipsing last year's massacre of 49 people at an Orlando night club.

Off-duty police were believed to be among the victims in the Las Vegas attack.

Briefing with @Sheriff_LVMPD regarding the Strip shooting. At least 20 dead, 100 injured. The shooter was local. pic.twitter.com/CzxRl9Oagw — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017

Witnesses on social media said the shooting broke out on the last night of the three-day Route 91 Harvest festival, a sold-out event attended by thousands and featuring top acts such as Eric Church, Sam Hunt and Jason Aldean.

US media reported that Aldean was performing around 10.45pm local time on Sunday when the rampage began but he was bundled off stage safely. CNN reported all the artists were safe.

Police said that rumours of other shootings in the area were false.





Police have disclosed no information that would suggest a motive for the shooting.

The rampage was reminiscent of a mass shooting at a Paris rock concert in November 2015 that killed 89 people, part of a coordinated attack by Islamist militants that left 130 dead.