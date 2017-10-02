Las Vegas shooting: One gunman killed, police looking for suspect's companion

LAS VEGAS: A suspect has been killed after a gunman opened fire at a country music festival on the Las Vegas strip on Sunday (Oct 1) near the Mandalay Bay Casino.





The suspect was a local Las Vegas man who acted alone, Sheriff Joseph Lombardo of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) said at a briefing. But authorities were also seeking an Asian woman, named Marilou Danley, who police described as a companion of the suspect, he said.

Marilou Danley is being sought for questioning re the investigation into the active shooter incident. If seen please call 9-1-1! pic.twitter.com/Z83XvcHejH — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017

In a Twitter post, the LVMPD said it was searching for two vehicles associated with the shooter.

We’re searching for two vehicles associated with the shooter: Hyundai Tucson Nevada/114B40 and a Chrysler Pacifica Nevada/79D401. https://t.co/pVyGvN7ZqV — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017

The local man, whose name was not released, acted alone and is believed not to be connected to any militant groups, said the sheriff.

At least 20 people were killed and more than 100 injured in the incident outside the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in the Nevada gambling mecca. Off-duty police were believed to be among the victims.

Briefing with @Sheriff_LVMPD regarding the Strip shooting. At least 20 dead, 100 injured. The shooter was local. pic.twitter.com/CzxRl9Oagw — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017

Police also said that rumours of other shootings in the area were false.

Witnesses on social media said the shooting broke out on the last night of the three-day Route 91 Harvest festival, a sold-out event attended by thousands and featuring top acts such as Eric Church, Sam Hunt and Jason Aldean.

US media reported that Aldean was performing around 10.45pm local time on Sunday when the rampage began but he was bundled off stage safely. CNN reported all the artists were safe.





Police have disclosed no information that would suggest a motive for the shooting or revealed the identify of the suspect.

The rampage was reminiscent of a mass shooting at a Paris rock concert in November 2015 that killed 89 people, part of a coordinated attack by Islamist militants that left 130 dead.