Las Vegas shooting: Police release bodycam footage of first responders

LAS VEGAS: The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department released raw body-camera footage on Tuesday (Oct 3) of police officers responding to the mass shooting by 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, the retiree who killed 59 people in the worst mass shooting in modern US history.

The video showed Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers helping people escape the hail of gunfire coming from the Mandalay Bay Hotel as they asked people to duck for cover.

In the video, people are heard screaming as officers urged them to stay low amid sirens and sounds of gunfire.

Police said Paddock shot from the hotel window down at the crowd of about 22,000 at a country music concert late Sunday for about nine minutes.



Authorities have said the reasons for Paddock's actions remain unclear. He was a 64-year-old regular gambler who owned numerous properties and had no known associations with political, radical or hate groups.