Lasso to win runoff in Ecuador presidency - Cedatos poll

QUITO: Former banker Guillermo Lasso is seen beating leftist government candidate Lenin Moreno for Ecuador's presidency in a runoff on April 2 with more than half of all valid votes, according to a poll by Cedatos. A nail-biter election left Lasso far behind Moreno last weekend, although Moreno fell just short of the required 40 percent of all votes and a 10-point difference to win outright. The opposition is likely to coalesce behind Lasso and end a decade-long period of leftist rule in the small OPEC nation. The poll of 2,862 people conducted on Feb. 23 and 24said Lasso would win 52.1 percent of valid votes, compared with47.9 percent for Moreno. Cedatos said their numbers had a 3.4 percent margin of error.

(Writing by Girish Gupta; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)