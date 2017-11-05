Latest JFK files include secret documents on Martin Luther King

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

WASHINGTON: The latest trove of formerly classified documents related to the 1963 assassination of President John F Kennedy included about a dozen secret documents on slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King, including an FBI dossier that alleged King may have fathered an illegitimate child and had an affair with folk singer Joan Baez.

The cache of documents released on Friday (Nov 3) included the 23-page FBI analysis on King written less than a month before his own assassination in 1968, which among other things also alleged lewd sexual conduct by King including a "sex-orgy" and multiple illicit affairs.

Among the released documents were numerous CIA files and descriptions of how King's death was being covered by the media in left-leaning countries like Cuba.

It was not immediately clear why the National Archives, which has been releasing the JFK files in recent weeks in accordance with a 1992 Congressional mandate, also released heretofore secret documents related to the civil rights leader.

US President Donald Trump had ordered the unveiling of 2,800 documents related to the Kennedy assassination but later yielded to pressure from the FBI and CIA to block the release of other records to be reviewed further.