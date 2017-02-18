Channel NewsAsia

Launch of SpaceX Falcon rocket aborted seconds before liftoff

The launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from a historic launchpad in Florida was called off about 15 seconds before liftoff on Saturday because a technical issue with the booster’s upper-stage, NASA said.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, in a horizontal position, is readied for launch on a supply mission to the International Space Station on historic launch pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center at Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S., February 17, 2017. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
The flight, the first from NASA’s old space shuttle launchpad at the Kennedy Space Center, was rescheduled for 9:38 a.m. local time (1438 GMT) on Sunday. The rocket will carry a cargo ship bound for the International Space Station.

(Reporting by Irene Klotz; Editing by Frank McGurty and Paul Simao)

- Reuters