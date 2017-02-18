Launch of SpaceX Falcon rocket aborted seconds before liftoff
The launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from a historic launchpad in Florida was called off about 15 seconds before liftoff on Saturday because a technical issue with the booster’s upper-stage, NASA said.
- Posted 18 Feb 2017 23:30
The flight, the first from NASA’s old space shuttle launchpad at the Kennedy Space Center, was rescheduled for 9:38 a.m. local time (1438 GMT) on Sunday. The rocket will carry a cargo ship bound for the International Space Station.
(Reporting by Irene Klotz; Editing by Frank McGurty and Paul Simao)
- Reuters