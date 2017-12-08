Lavrov - US pressure on Russian diplomats and media is unacceptable

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told his U.S. counterpart Rex Tillerson that U.S. pressure on Russian diplomats and media was unacceptable, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

MOSCOW: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told his U.S. counterpart Rex Tillerson that U.S. pressure on Russian diplomats and media was unacceptable, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"This includes recruitment attempts by the U.S. intelligence services," the ministry cited Lavrov as saying at a meeting with Tillerson on the sidelines of a conference in Vienna.

(Reporting by Christian Lower; Writing by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Alison Williams)