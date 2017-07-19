Lawyer says client attended Trump Jr meeting with Russian attorney

The eighth person who attended a June 2016 meeting where Donald Trump Jr hoped to get damaging information on his father's Democratic presidential rival was Ike Kaveladze, his lawyer said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Donald Trump Jr. (R) watches his father Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump leave the stage on the night of the Iowa Caucus in Des Moines, Iowa U.S. February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Bourg/File Photo

Lawyer Scott Balber confirmed the identity of his client to Reuters after a CNN report said his client had been identified by special counsel Robert Mueller's prosecutors and was cooperating in the investigation.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by David Alexander)

Source: Reuters