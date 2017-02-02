Leave alone things that aren’t broken, like ‘One China’: US diplomat to Trump administration

SINGAPORE: The new administration under United States President Donald Trump should keep an open mind when looking at foreign policy issues, and not “double down” on everything said during the election – that’s the advice that veteran diplomat Christopher Hill offers.



In an interview with Channel NewsAsia’s Conversation With series (premiering Feb 2, 8.30pm), Mr Hill – who served for 33 years under the Clinton, George W Bush and Obama administrations – also cautioned that the new administration must not think it can be selective of the problems it deals with internationally.



Mr Trump’s “America first” theme on foreign policy during his election campaign – which flaunted his “Washington-outsider” status – had evoked a more isolationist path for the country.



“When you’re President of the United States, it’s not that you can kind of pick and choose, like you’re looking at a menu of problems and go ‘oh, I’d like to be a little involved with the Middle East’,” said Mr Hill, who was ambassador to Iraq from 2009 to 2010.



“Usually, that menu of problems picks and chooses you. And so, I don’t think Donald Trump is going to have the luxury of saying ‘I don’t want to be involved in the Middle East’.”



In his first week in office, Mr Trump has, among other things, signed a controversial executive order to ban immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim nations for 90 days and to bar refugees from entering the US for 120 days.



On US relations with China and Taiwan, Mr Hill cautioned the Trump administration against trying to overhaul the current status quo.



“(Trump is) going to find that there’s a lot of broken things that do require fixing, but he might want to leave alone the ones that are, frankly, not broken and are working fairly well,” said Mr Hill.



His comments came after Mr Trump accepted a telephone call from Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-Wen last December - the first such contact by a US President-elect or President since Jimmy Carter switched diplomatic recognition from Taiwan to China in 1979.



Mr Trump later asserted that the US did not have to stick to its long-standing position that Taiwan is part of "One China", which prompted a diplomatic protest from Beijing.



But Mr Hill, who served as Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs from 2005 to 2009, defended the “One China” policy. He noted that under this framework, the US has not only managed to have a “good” and “very productive relation with Taipei”, it has also had “a very important relationship with Beijing”.



“So this is in a category of something that’s not broken,” he said.

