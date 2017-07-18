Lebanese PM says army to carry out operation at Syrian border

Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri said on Tuesday the army would carry out an operation in the Juroud Arsal area of northeastern Lebanon at the Syrian border, the National News Agency reported.

BEIRUT: Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri said on Tuesday the army would carry out an operation in the Juroud Arsal area of northeastern Lebanon at the Syrian border, the National News Agency reported.

Speaking in parliament, Hariri described the planned operation as carefully studied.

Juroud Arsal, a barren area in the mountains between Syria and Lebanon, has been a base of operations for insurgents fighting in the Syrian civil war, including the Nusra Front and Islamic State.

(Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Louise Ireland)