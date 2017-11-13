Lebanese politicians must be free to move about, France says
All politicians in Lebanon must be free to travel in order to allow the country's political crisis to be resolved, France's foreign minister said on Monday.
"To reach a political solution in Lebanon, all political figures must have complete freedom of movement," Jean-Yves Le Drian told reporters when asked about Saad al-Hariri, who announced his resignation as the country's prime minister from Saudi Arabia.
Le Drian also called on other countries not to interfere in Lebanon, saying that was a "basic principle."
