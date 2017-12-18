Lebanon detains suspect in murder of British embassy worker - source

BEIRUT: Lebanese security forces have arrested a Lebanese taxi driver suspected of killing Rebecca Dykes, a British woman who worked at the British embassy in Beirut and was found dead on Saturday, a security source said.

The motive was purely criminal, not political, preliminary investigations showed, the security source said. Lebanese state media also reported a taxi driver had been arrested, citing a security source.

(Reporting By Laila Bassam and Angus McDowall; editing by John Stonestreet)