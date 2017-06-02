Lebanon election needs at least six months preparation-minister

BEIRUT: At least six months preparation time will be required before a Lebanese parliamentary election can be held under any new law, Interior Minister Nohad Machnouk said on Friday.

Lebanese politicians have indicated they are close to agreeing a new parliamentary election law after months of disputes over how the polls should be conducted.

Parliament's term is due to expire on June 20.

Machnouk was speaking in televised comments after meeting Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.

(Reporting by Ellen Francis; Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Alison Williams)

