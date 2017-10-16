Lebanon president calls for return of Syrian refugees from Lebanon

BEIRUT: The international community needs to help Syrian refugees in Lebanon return to "calm" parts of Syria, Lebanese President Michel Aoun said on Monday, saying Lebanon can no longer cope.

Aoun said he wanted the safe return of refugees and was not asking those who have political problems with the Syrian government to go back, the presidential media office said.

Aoun also asked international aid agencies not to "scare" refugees who want to return from doing so.

(Reporting by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Alison Williams)