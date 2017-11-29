Lebanon's Aoun says Hariri to 'certainly' stay as PM

ROME: Lebanon's Saad al-Hariri will "certainly" remain prime minister and the country's political crisis "will be resolved definitively in a few days", President Michel Aoun was quoted as saying by an Italian newspaper on Wednesday.

"We have just finished talks with all the political forces, within and outside government. There is a broad agreement," he was quoted as saying by the daily La Stampa during a visit to Italy.

