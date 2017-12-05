Lebanon's cabinet to meet Tuesday for first time since political crisis - media office

Lebanon's cabinet will meet on Tuesday for the first time since the country entered a political crisis a month ago when Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri offered his resignation in a broadcast from Saudi Arabia.

The cabinet's media office said the session would begin at noon at the presidential palace. The meeting is expected to address Hariri's resignation which thrust Lebanon back into a regional tussle between Riyadh and its main regional foe, Iran.

(Writing by Lisa Barrington)