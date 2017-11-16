Lebanon's Hariri accepts invited to come to France, arrival date unknown - French source

Lebanon's Saad al-Hariri has accepted an invitation to come to France, although his arrival date in Paris is not known yet, a French diplomatic source said.

The source was confirming comments made by Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian in Riyadh.

