Lebanon's Hariri accepts invited to come to France, arrival date unknown - French source

World

Lebanon's Hariri accepts invited to come to France, arrival date unknown - French source

Lebanon's Saad al-Hariri has accepted an invitation to come to France, although his arrival date in Paris is not known yet, a French diplomatic source said.

FILE PHOTO - Lebanon's Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri attends a general parliament discussion in downtown Beirut, Lebanon October 18, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir/File Photo

Bookmark

PARIS: Lebanon's Saad al-Hariri has accepted an invitation to come to France, although his arrival date in Paris is not known yet, a French diplomatic source said.

The source was confirming comments made by Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian in Riyadh.

(Reporting by John Irish; editing by Michel Rose)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark