Lebanon's Hariri arrives in Cairo for meeting with Sisi - Egypt airport sources

CAIRO: Lebanon's Saad al-Hariri, who announced his resignation as prime minister on Nov. 4, has arrived in Cairo for talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Egyptian airport sources said on Tuesday.

Hariri had been in Paris since Saturday when he met French President Emmanuel Macron. He has said he will return to Lebanon by Wednesday for the country's Independence Day celebrations.

His surprise resignation in an announcement from Riyadh has sparked a political crisis in Lebanon as part of a regional power struggle between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

