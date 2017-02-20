Leftist leads in Ecuador presidential vote: Exit polls

QUITO: Exit polls indicated leftist candidate Lenin Moreno was leading in the first round of Ecuador's presidential election on Sunday (Feb 19).

Moreno, 63, had between 36 and 43 per cent of the vote, according to the polls.

The vote is a test of the legacy of outgoing President Rafael Correa, Moreno's ally and an outspoken critic of the United States.

If official results give Moreno more than 40 per cent and a 10-point lead over his nearest rival, he will win outright without needing to face a runoff.

But if in the end a rival wins the presidency, a pillar of the Latin American left will swing to the right.

The exit polls indicated the second-place candidate, conservative ex-banker Guillermo Lasso, had between 26 and 31 per cent of the vote.

Moreno claimed victory after the exit polls came out. "We won!" he said, standing alongside Correa at a gathering of supporters of their Alianza Pais (Alliance of the Country) party.

TRUMP

Correa says Latin America needs a strong leftist movement to resist US President Donald Trump's hard line on immigration and trade.

But Lasso has shown more willingness to work with Washington since Trump's election victory in November.

He has also said he will end WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's asylum in Ecuador's London embassy, where he is taking refuge from possible extradition to the United States.

LEFT-RIGHT CROSSROADS

Correa says Sunday's presidential and legislative polls are an opportunity to halt the "conservative restoration" in Latin America.

The busting of a commodities boom has hastened the end of two decades of leftist predominance in the region.

Economist Correa, 53, initially oversaw a boom in the oil-rich country of 16 million.

Now, "what is at stake are two visions of society, two visions of development, two visions of the state," he said of Sunday's election.

Voters were deciding whether to continue his tax-and-spend policies by electing Moreno, or to follow Argentina, Brazil and Peru in switching to a conservative government.

The third-placed candidate is conservative former lawmaker Cynthia Viteri, 51.

She and Lasso have vowed to cut spending and taxes and lure foreign investment. They have also slammed Correa's allies over alleged links to corruption.

BOOM, BUST

Ecuador exports half a million barrels of oil a day. Correa used the wealth to fund social welfare schemes and public works. But oil prices have plunged over the past three years.

The economy shrank by 1.7 per cent last year.

"I want a change because it has been stronger than any economic crisis we have felt before," said Alexandra Orbe, 48, before voting in the capital Quito.

But voter Nora Molina, 53, judged "these past 10 years have shown how the country has advanced. I think we are going to keep that going."

CLOSE CONTEST

Analysts said voters fed up with Correa may rally behind a conservative candidate if the vote goes to a second round.

Polls had shown around a third of voters were undecided.

"Any party could beat the governing one in the second round, because there is major resistance to and rejection of the government," said political scientist Paolo Moncagatta of Quito's San Francisco University.

But Michael Shifter of the Inter-American Dialogue think tank in Washington cautioned: "It is a mistake to underestimate the strength of support for Correa's side."

Voters also cast ballots in a simultaneous referendum on whether to fire politicians who hold funds in tax havens while in office.

Polling stations opened at 1200 GMT and closed at 2200 GMT. Official results were expected about 0100 GMT (9.00am Singapore time) on Monday.