Leftist leads in Ecuador presidential vote: Exit polls

QUITO: Exit polls indicated leftist candidate Lenin Moreno was leading in the first round of Ecuador's presidential election on Sunday (Feb 19).

Moreno, 63, had between 36 and 43 per cent of the vote, according to the polls.

The vote is a test of the legacy of outgoing President Rafael Correa, Moreno's ally and an outspoken critic of the United States.

If official results give Moreno more than 40 per cent and a 10-point lead over his nearest rival, he will win outright without needing to face a runoff.

But if in the end a rival wins the presidency, a pillar of the Latin American left will swing to the right.

The exit polls indicated the second-place candidate, conservative ex-banker Guillermo Lasso, had between 26 and 31 per cent of the vote.

Moreno claimed victory after the exit polls came out. "We won!" he told a gathering of supporters of his Alianza Pais (Alliance of the Country) party, standing alongside Correa.