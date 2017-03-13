Lesotho to hold general election on June 3

MASERU: Lesotho's King Letsie III has set June 3 as the date for the general election, the prime minister said on Monday, a week after parliament was dissolved.

"The office of His Majesty has confirmed the date for General Elections as 03 June 2017 in Lesotho," Prime Minister Pakalitha Mosisili's office said in a statement.

(Reporting by Marafaele Mohloboli; Writing by TJ Strydom; Editing by James Macharia)