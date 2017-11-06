Liberian court halts presidential run-off vote amid fraud probe

MONROVIA: Liberia's Supreme Court on Monday ruled to halt a presidential run-off vote scheduled for Tuesday until the electoral commission investigates claims of fraud in the Oct. 10 first round poll.

Former football player George Weah was set to run off against Vice President Joseph Boakai, but third-place candidate Charles Brumskine issued a formal complaint about widespread irregularities during the poll, delaying the second round vote.

