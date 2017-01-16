Library book returned 100 years later

SAN FRANCISCO: A book that had been borrowed from the San Francisco Public Library 100 years ago was finally returned on Friday (Jan 13), the San Francisco News reported.

The book titled Forty Minutes Late was checked out by Phoebe Webb in "early 1917”, according to San Francisco News. The report added that the book was never returned because Webb died “two weeks after the book was due on Apr 6, 1917”.

Her great grandson Webb Johnson found the book in a trunk that was placed in storage after she died.

According to news site SF Gate, Johnson found the book in 1996 but decided not to return it because he thought the library no longer wanted the book. He decided to return the book after the San Francisco Public Library announced an amnesty on fines for overdue books.

The overdue fine for the book amounted to US$3,650, but the amnesty programme – which runs until Feb 14, 2017 – means Johnson will not have to pay a single cent.