Libyan force ready to cooperate on UK extradition request for bomber's brother - spokesman
TRIPOLI: The Libyan force holding the brother of the brother of the bomber who killed 22 people in Manchester in May is ready to cooperate on a British extradition request if it is approved by the attorney general, a spokesman said on Thursday.
"If there is agreement between the attorney general and the British authorities, we are ready for the next step," said Ahmad Ben Salim, a spokesman for the Special Deterrence Force (Rada), a counter-terrorism group aligned with the U.N.-backed government in Tripoli.
Ben Salim said earlier the group was not prepared to extradite Hashem Abedi, brother of bomber Salman Abedi.
(Reporting by Ahmed Elumami; Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Alison Williams)