Lockdown lifted at US army base shut over possible shooter

MIAMI: A military base in the southern US state of Alabama that was placed on lockdown on Tuesday (Jun 27) amid reports of an active shooter has been reopened, according to officials who said there is no longer an immediate threat.

The sprawling installation located near the town of Huntsville was given the all-clear about two hours after the base warned on Twitter about a "possible active shooter."

Officials said they are continuing to investigate the incident.

No further information was immediately available. Television images showed empty streets on the vast military base.

Local TV station WHNT reported earlier on Tuesday that FBI agents were heading to the site, and that no one had been registered at the local hospital.

Redstone Arsenal hosts units of the army missile command as well as a NASA research centre.