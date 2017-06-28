Lockdown of Alabama base ends after 'shooter' report

MIAMI: The lockdown of a military and NASA base near Huntsville, Alabama, was lifted on Tuesday (Jun 27) afternoon, but an investigation of a possible shooter on the base earlier in the day continued, a base spokesman said.

Chris Colster, spokesman for the Redstone Arsenal army base, said there was no threat as of early Tuesday afternoon and the base was open to incoming traffic.

Officials had earlier warned of a "possible active shooter" on the sprawling US army base and ordered the site locked down.

"Possible active shooter on the Arsenal. Installation is locked down. Run hide fight," read a tweet from base authorities at @TeamREDSTONE.

Television images showed empty streets on the vast military base.

Local TV station WHNT reported that FBI agents were heading to the site, and that no one had been registered at the local hospital.

Redstone Arsenal, located near the town of Huntsville, Alabama, hosts units of the army missile command as well as a NASA research centre.