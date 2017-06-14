London Grenfell Tower fire: A 'number of people' injured

LONDON: A "number of people" were being treated for injuries after a massive fire ripped through a 27-storey apartment block in west London in the early hours of Wednesday, police and fire services said.

Witnesses could hear screaming from the upper floors as the flames rose and one desperate resident could be seen waving a white cloth.

Police said they were evacuating the block and "a number of people" were being treated for a "range of injuries" including two for smoke inhalation.

Forty fire engines and 200 firefighters had been called to the Grenfell Tower apartment block which has 120 residential units and was built in 1974.

A statement from the brigade said the fire started from the second storey of the building and spread to the top.

Police said in a statement they were called at 1:16am (0016 GMT) "to reports of a large fire at a block of flats in the Lancaster West Estate".

"Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus are working extremely hard in very difficult conditions to tackle this fire," London Fire Brigade assistant commissioner Dan Daly said. "This is a large and very serious incident and we have deployed numerous resources and specialist appliances."

Firefighters attempt to put out huge fire at residential building in West London https://t.co/ipra6wi70M (Video: Reuters) #Grenfell pic.twitter.com/yTghmCyee6 — Channel NewsAsia (@ChannelNewsAsia) June 14, 2017





Images and videos from the scene have been circulating on social media showing the huge flames.

All I'm watching now as the sun comes up is hell #latimerroad A post shared by George Clarke (@mrgeorgeclarke) on Jun 13, 2017 at 8:13pm PDT

West London, Latimer Road, right now. Struggling to bring fire under control. 🙁 pic.twitter.com/Ukih8cCI49 — Celeste Thomas (@mamapie) June 14, 2017





Mayor of London Sadiq Khan tweeted that a "major incident" has been declared at Grenfell Tower in Kensington.

Major incident declared at Grenfell Tower in Kensington. 40 fire engines & 200 firefighters at the scene - follow @LondonFire for updates. — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) June 14, 2017





A person was seen at a window of the residential tower block in the early hours, as firefighters tackled the blaze.

Witnesses said they heard screams for help from inside the building, The Guardian reported.

Actor and writer Tim Downie, who lives nearby, said: "It's horrendous. The whole building is engulfed in flames. It's gone. It's just a matter of time before this building collapses".

The BBC reported debris falling from the building and that explosions were heard along with the sounds of glass breaking.

Local residents had warned a year ago about a potential fire risk caused by rubbish being allowed to accumulate during improvement works.

"This matter is of particular concern as there is only one entry and exit to Grenfell Tower during the improvement works," read a blog post by the Greenfell Action Group.

"The potential for a fire to break out in the communal area on the walkway does not bear thinking about as residents would be trapped in the building with no way out," it said.