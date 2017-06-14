London Grenfell Tower fire: Children were thrown from burning building, survivor says

LONDON: A survivor of the Grenfell Tower fire in West London broke down in tears during a live television interview while recalling how a father threw his two children from the building.

Speaking to a BBC reporter on the Victoria Derbyshire show, Mahad Egal recounted how he escaped from the 24-storey building when it was engulfed in flames.



“Even on the stairwell, some lights were not working, so it was so dark in there, it’s incredible," he said.

"People were jumping out of the place. There is a man who threw two of his children ...” said Mr Egal, who paused as he teared up. “We saw a lot. We saw a lot with out own eyes. We saw friends, families ..." he said, his voice trailing off.



A resident of Grenfell Tower breaks down as he describes seeing people throw children to safety, and people jumping out of windows. pic.twitter.com/OJDPBvLci4 — Victoria Derbyshire (@VictoriaLIVE) June 14, 2017

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Egal, who is a resident of Grenfell Tower, told the BBC that he knew of some of those who had lost their lives.

“There have been fatalities of some of our friends, some of our family, some of our neighbours. It’s heartaching, it really is. You just don’t know, right now we can only offer prayers," he said.

Other eyewitnesses have also recounted how people who were trapped in the upper floors jumped down in desperation.

"They were trapped. They couldn't come downstairs, especially from the top floor ... people have been burned, I have seen it with my own eyes,” a witness identified as Daniel told BBC Radio London. "And I have seen people jump."



Residents were also seen desperately shouting for help from windows on upper floors as the fire spread.

At least six fatalities have been confirmed, but the figure is likely to rise over the coming days, police said.