London Grenfell Tower fire: Witnesses say 'people jumped'

LONDON: “I have seen people jump,” said one witness after a fire engulfed an apartment block in West London injuring at least 30 people.

"They were trapped. They couldn't come downstairs, especially from the top floor ... people have been burned, I have seen it with my own eyes,” a witness identified as Daniel told BBC Radio London. "And I have seen people jump."

Massive flames licked up the sides of the 27-storey block as 200 firefighters battled the blaze for hours along with 40 fire engines. Plumes of black and gray smoke were billowing high into the air over London hours after the blaze was sparked.

Flames and smoke billow as firefighters deal with a serious fire in a tower block at Latimer Road in West London, Britain June 14, 2017. (REUTERS/Toby Melville)

Witnesses said they heard screaming from the upper floors as the flames rose in the night and one desperate resident could be seen waving a white cloth from a top floor window. Residents were also seen desperately shouting for help from windows on upper floors as the fire spread.

A witness told Reuters that she feared not all the residents had escaped the fire.

Another witness named as Jody Martin told the BBC that he battled his way to the second floor only to encounter choking smoke.

"I watched one person falling out, I watched another woman holding her baby out the window ... hearing screams, I was yelling everyone to get down and they were saying 'We can't leave our apartments, the smoke is too bad on the corridors'," he said.

Some were evacuated in their pyjamas.

“SMOKE LITERALLY EVERYWHERE”: RESIDENT

Large pieces of debris could be seen falling from Grenfell Tower, a 1970s block in the working-class north Kensington area - a short distance from chic Notting Hill.

Firefighters deal with a serious fire in a tower block at Latimer Road in West London, Britain June 14, 2017. (REUTERS/Toby Melville)

Residents related how they woke up to the smell of burning and rushed to escape through smoke-filled corridors.

"There was smoke everywhere, literally everywhere,” said David Benjamin, a resident from the block. “There was people downstairs there was bits of the block, cladding falling off the block, that was on fire, people screaming.

“After a couple minutes, because obviously people were still sleeping on the higher floors, they didn't have a clue what was going on, I'm not even sure if half of them got out to be honest with you, there was kids out the window, there was people flashing their phone lights just for help, but the fire brigade couldn't get upstairs."

Frantic families at the scene attempted to call their loved ones, fearing they could be stuck inside, and were being directed by police to a nearby restaurant where some of the injured were being treated.

Police man a security cordon as a huge fire engulfs the Grenfell Tower early June 14, 2017 in west London. (AFP Photo/Daniel Leal-Olivas)

Police cleared nearby buildings because of fears about falling debris and shut down a section of the A40 highway - a normally busy thoroughfare into London. A London Underground line passing the area near Latimer Road station was also shut down.

Police said in a statement they were called at 1.16am (0016 GMT). London Fire Brigade said the fire had engulfed all floors from the second to the top of the Grenfell Tower, where several hundred people lived on the Lancaster West Estate in west London.

By early morning, most of the block was a blackened hulk. Clouds of smoke rose into the sky as firefighters sprayed water onto floors within reach of appliances on the ground.



