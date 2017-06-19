London mosque attack suspect now arrested on terror grounds

LONDON: The man suspected of ploughing a van into Muslims taking a break from late-night prayers in London has now been arrested on terror grounds, police said Monday (Jun 19).

The 47-year-old man was arrested for attempted murder after the incident in Finsbury Park early Monday. One man was pronounced dead at the scene.

"He has further been arrested for the commission, preparation or instigation of terrorism including murder and attempted murder," Scotland Yard police headquarters said in a statement.

