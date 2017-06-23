London mosque van attack: UK police charge man with terrorism-related murder

LONDON: British police said on Friday (Jun 23) they had charged a man with terrorism-related murder and attempted murder over an incident in which a van was driven at Muslim worshippers leaving a mosque after prayers earlier this week.

Darren Osborne, 47, is accused of ploughing the rented vehicle into the group of worshippers in Finsbury Park in the early hours of Monday morning. One man died at the scene and another 11 were injured.

Osborne, from Cardiff in Wales, is due to appear before magistrates later on Friday.

One man died in the incident early Monday near Finsbury Park Mosque in north London, and another 11 people were injured. Makram Ali, 51, died from multiple injuries following Monday's attack.

He had collapsed with a leg problem and was being attended to by fellow worshippers leaving late-night Ramadan prayers at the mosque when the hired van careered into them.

Ali came to Britain from Bangladesh when he was 10. He was married with four daughters and two sons, and had two grandchildren. His family has said they were "devastated" by his death. "Our father was a quiet, gentle man," they said in a statement.

The attack was the fourth in Britain in three months, killing a total of 36 people and injuring around 200.

The three previous attacks were all linked to terrorism.