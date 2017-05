LONDON: British police reopened London's Victoria Coach Station and the surrounding streets on Tuesday (May 23) after earlier closing the area due to a suspect package.

"The reported suspect package at Victoria Coach Station has now been cleared. Not suspicious. Thanks for your patience," London's Metropolitan Police said on Twitter.

