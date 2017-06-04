London's mayor: 'We will never let them win' as London Bridge remains on lockdown

LONDON: London mayor Sadiq Khan said on Sunday (Jun 4) he was "appalled and furious" about an attack in central London, saying "we will never let them win".

"There can be no justification for the acts of these terrorists and I'm quite clear that we will never let them win, nor will we allow them to cower our city or Londoners," he said.

The mayor also commended the response of the city's emergency services to the attack.



"I want to say this though, the emergency services reacted heroically and brilliantly last night. Not only did they tackle the terrorists, but they helped the injured. As a result of their swift action, fewer people have died than would otherwise have been the case, but also the severity of the injuries are less bad than they could have been."





Militants drove a van into pedestrians on Saturday night, before stabbing revellers on the street and in nearby bars, killing at least six people and wounding 48.

The north side of London Bridge was in lockdown on Sunday morning.

Armed police rushed to the scene and shot dead the three male attackers in the Borough Market area near the bridge as authorities urged Londoners on Twitter to "run, hide, tell" if they were caught up in the violence.

The attacks come days ahead of a Jun 8 election and less than two weeks after a suicide bomber killed 22 people at a pop concert by US singer Ariana Grande in Manchester in northern England. There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

