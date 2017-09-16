London Tube terrorist attack: British police arrest 18-year-old

LONDON: British police hunting those behind a bomb which injured 29 people on a London train on Friday said they had arrested an 18-year-old man in a move described as significant.

"We have made a significant arrest in our investigation this morning," Neil Basu, Senior National Co-ordinator for Counter Terrorism Policing, said in a statement. "Although we are pleased with the progress made, this investigation continues and the threat level remains at critical."

The man was arrested under the Terrorism Act in the southern port area of Dover.

So far, detectives have spoken to 45 witnesses and continue to receive information from the public to the confidential anti-terrorist hotline, said the Metropolitan police in an statement on Friday.



It added that investigators have received 77 images and videos from members of the public via the UK Police Image Appeal website.



“This arrest will lead to more activity from our officers. For strong investigative reasons we will not give any more details on the man we arrested at this stage,” said Basu.

