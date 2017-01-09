Macedonia's veteran leader gets mandate to form next government
Macedonia's president said on Monday he will give a mandate to Nikola Gruevski, a veteran leader of the conservative VMRO-DPMNE, to form new government following elections last month.
- Posted 09 Jan 2017 18:50
SKOPJE: Macedonia's president said on Monday he will give a mandate to Nikola Gruevski, a veteran leader of the conservative VMRO-DPMNE, to form new government following elections last month.
Gruevski, 46, who led the ex-Yugoslav republic for almost a decade, will now have 20 days to win approval for his cabinet in the parliament.
(Reporting by Kole Casule; Editing by Ivana Sekularac and Angus MacSwan)
- Reuters