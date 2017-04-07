Channel NewsAsia

Macron leads Le Pen slightly in tightening French election - Harris poll

French centrist Emmanuel Macron has a slight lead over far-right leader Marine Le Pen in the French presidential election and would get 24 percent of the vote in the first round versus her 23 percent, a Harris Interactive poll showed on Friday.

  • Posted 07 Apr 2017 19:45
A man walks past campaign posters of candidates Jean-Luc Melenchon of the Parti de Gauche and Emmanuel Macron head of the political movement En Marche! (Onwards!), two of the eleven candidates who run in the 2017 French presidential election in Paris, France, April 5, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

The poll showed a tightening at the top of the field of 11 candidates competing in the April 23 first round, with conservative candidate Francois Fillon and Jean-Luc Melenchon of the far left both improving their position by one point to take 19 and 18 percent respectively.

The poll did not give a read-out for election prospects in the May 7 runoff vote.

- Reuters