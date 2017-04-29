Macron's party calls on Jean-Marie Le Pen to resign over French policeman comments

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

3 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

French presidential hopeful Emmanuel Macron's party called for the resignation of Marine Le Pen's father from the National Front on Saturday after comments he made about a ceremony for the policeman killed in an attack in Paris.

PARIS: French presidential hopeful Emmanuel Macron's party called for the resignation of Marine Le Pen's father from the National Front on Saturday after comments he made about a ceremony for the policeman killed in an attack in Paris.

The policeman was shot dead and two others were wounded on April 20, three days before the first round of the presidential election that saw Macron and Le Pen go through to the May 7 second round. The attack was claimed by the Islamic State militant group.

Jean-Marie Le Pen, the National Front (FN) party's founder from whom his daughter has sought to distance herself because of his controversial views, criticised a speech made at the remembrance service by the policeman's partner.

"The long speech he made in some way institutionalised homosexual marriage, exalted it in a public way, and that shocked me," Le Pen senior, 88, said in an interview on his website.

"Marine Le Pen has still not firmly condemned these comments," a statement released by Macron's En Marche! (On the Move!) movement said on Saturday.

Advertisement

"I am asking the candidate to put an end immediately to the duties Jean-Marie Le Pen still carries at the FN," Benjamin Grivaux, Macron's spokesman, was quoted as saying.

Jean-Marie Le Pen was expelled from the party's management in 2015 after he said World War Two Nazi gas chambers were a "detail" of history, but he remains an honorary president of the National Front.

(Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Janet Lawrence)