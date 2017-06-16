Macron's party on course for record parliament majority - poll

President Emmanuel Macron's fledgling political party is on course to win a record majority in the second round of France's parliamentary election, an Opinionway poll showed on Thursday.

The poll showed Republic on the Move and allies winning between 440 to 470 seats out of a total 577 in the lower house, a result which if confirmed would complete the centrist's demolition of mainstream parties that dominated French politics for decades.

The poll projected the conservative The Republicans party and its allies would be the leading opposition grouping with between 70 and 90 seats, while the Socialist Party, in power until last month, would secure just 20-30 seats.

The far-right National Front was on course to win between one and five seats, and the hard-left France Unbowed party between five and 15.

Turnout is projected at 55.4 percent, higher than the record-low participation rate in the first round but still lower than in previous elections.

(Reporting by Richard Lough; Editing by Ingrid Melander)