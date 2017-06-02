Macron's party seen winning solid lead in French legislatives round 1 - poll

The party of French President Emmanuel Macron is set to win a solid lead in the first round of a parliamentary election this month with nearly a third of the vote, a Cevipof/Ipsos Sopra-Steria poll showed on Friday.

Macron's Republic On The Move was seen winning 31 percent of the vote in the June 11 first round, well ahead of the conservative Republicans party and their allies at 22 percent.

The far right National Front was seen winning 18 percent of the vote while the hard-left France Unbowed at 11.5 percent and the Socialists at 8.5 percent.

The poll, conducted on May 27-30 for Le Monde newspaper, has one of the largest sample sizes among French political surveys with nearly 15,000 people participating.

It also found that 64 percent of those surveyed had definitely made up their minds about whom they would vote for while the number was 71 percent for those backing Macron's party.

The poll did not forecast an outcome for the second round which will decide whether or not Macron's Republic on the March (LREM) party has a majority in parliament.

However a separate poll on Thursday predicting a similar first-round vote making projections for the second round said LREM should comfortably win a majority.

