Macron says told Merkel first priority would be reforms in France

France must tackle reforms of its economy before seeking a deal with Germany to move Europe forward, French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday during a visit to Berlin.

  • Posted 17 Mar 2017 01:35
Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche ! (or Onwards !) and candidate for the 2017 presidential election leaves the Chancellery after a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin, Germany, March 16, 2017. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Macron, speaking at an event in the German capital, said he had made this clear to German Chancellor Angela Merkel at a meeting earlier in the day.

"We need to reform first," Macron said.

(Reporting by Noah Barkin and Michel Rose)

- Reuters