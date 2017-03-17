Macron says told Merkel first priority would be reforms in France
France must tackle reforms of its economy before seeking a deal with Germany to move Europe forward, French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday during a visit to Berlin.
- Posted 17 Mar 2017 01:35
BERLIN:
Macron, speaking at an event in the German capital, said he had made this clear to German Chancellor Angela Merkel at a meeting earlier in the day.
"We need to reform first," Macron said.
(Reporting by Noah Barkin and Michel Rose)
- Reuters