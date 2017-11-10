Macron to travel to Saudi on Thursday, discuss regional crises with Crown Prince

French President Emmanuel Macron said he would travel to Saudi Arabia on Thursday after leaving the United Arab Emirates to see Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and discuss crises in Lebanon, Yemen and the wider region.

DUBAI: French President Emmanuel Macron said he would travel to Saudi Arabia on Thursday after leaving the United Arab Emirates to see Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and discuss crises in Lebanon, Yemen and the wider region.

"I will go in the coming hours to Saudi Arabia to meet the Crown Prince," he told a news conference in Dubai.

(Reporting by Sylvia Westall; writing by John Irish; editing by Michel Rose)