Macron touts European initiative to evacuate Africans trapped in Libya

OUAGADOUGOU: French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday he would ask European leaders to help evacuate Africans in danger in Africa after reports appearing to show African migrants being traded there sparked an international outcry.

"I will propose that Africa and Europe come to the rescue of the people trapped in Libya, by bringing massive support to the evacuation of people in danger," Macron said in a speech in Burkina Faso without giving further details.

(Reporting by Marine Pennetier; writing Michel Rose; editing by John Irish)