Macron wants anti-'fake news' law in 2018

President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday he would overhaul French media legislation this year to fight the "fake news" spread on social media which he said threatened liberal democracies.

PARIS: President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday he would overhaul French media legislation this year to fight the "fake news" spread on social media which he said threatened liberal democracies.

Since he was elected last year, Macron has criticised Russian media in particular, openly accusing TV channel RT of sowing disinformation about him via its website and social media during the presidential election.

"If we want to protect liberal democracies, we must have strong legislation," Macron told a news conference.

Macron said the legislation would concern social media platforms, especially during election periods, and deeply change the role of France's media watchdog CSA.

(Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Ingrid Melander)