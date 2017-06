Madrid city council flies the rainbow flag for WorldPride

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Madrid Council raised a giant rainbow flag on Monday to show support for the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) community, as WorldPride 2017 takes place in the Spanish capital from June 23 to July 2.

MADRID: Madrid Council raised a giant rainbow flag on Monday to show support for the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) community, as WorldPride 2017 takes place in the Spanish capital from June 23 to July 2.

The flag, made with more than 100,000 ribbons tied by citizens, is 12 metres long and will be hanging over the facade of the city hall during the event.

The WorldPride festival is held every few years in a different international city and is expected to draw up to three million people to the streets of Chueca, a world-famous gay neighbourhood in central Madrid.

(Reporting by Alba Asenjo; Editing by Paul Day and Pritha Sarkar)