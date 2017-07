REUTERS: A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck off North Korea in the Sea of Japan on Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake was very deep, 348.2 miles (560 km) below the seabed, and unlikely to cause any damage. Its epicenter was 125 miles (201 km) southeast of the North Korean city of Chongjin.

(Reporting by Sandra Maler in Washington; Editing by Peter Cooney)